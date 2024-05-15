WATCH: NFL star Brock Purdy's fiery ceremonial first pitch leaves Giants' Kyle Harrison scrambling to catch up

Tuesday's San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game saw Brock Purdy throw the first pitch. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is not an athlete to be underestimated, and since being taken 262nd in the 2022 NFL draft, he has gone about proving everyone wrong.

Purdy's redemption tour doesn't appear to be restricted to the NFL, and his throw had San Francisco pitcher Kyle Harrison struggling. The MLB shared an image and a clip of the pitch, which they captioned:

"So much heat that Kyle Harrison couldn’t even get a handle on it 😂."

Purdy couldn't bring some luck to the Giants, who fell to a 10-2 defeat against the Dodgers.

That further solidified LA's grip on the NL West, as they moved to 29-15, while the San Diego Padres fell to a 6-3 defeat against the Colorado Rockies. San Francisco stands at 19-25 and fourth in the West.

Shohei Ohtani shines as Dodgers deal Giants a painful blow

Tuesday was Game 2 of the Giants-Dodgers three-game series, with LA taking the opening two matches 6-4 and 10-2.

While the Dodgers spent big in the offseason and are expected to push for the World Series, losing to your rivals is always a tough pill to swallow.

A new arrival at the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani, put on a big display in Game 2 with three hits and a home run. He spoke to reporters after the game, noting the aesthetics of Oracle Park and the significance of the rivalry:

“The image of the ballpark I have is, it’s very beautiful, historic. I really like the view of this stadium. I’ve seen Barry Bonds hit a lot of home runs, so I’m very familiar with the Dodgers and Giants rivalry."

Ohtani thought he had even cleared Levi’s Landing:

“I thought I hit one today, I was disappointed it didn’t go over.”

San Francisco will have a chance to exact some revenge on Wednesday, as they face LA for the last game of the series. If the franchise is to realize its playoff aspirations, it needs to hit a vein of form soon.

