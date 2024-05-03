WATCH: Phillies duo Alec Bohm and Brandan Marsh ring the bell ahead of Knicks vs. 76ers playoff game

Philadelphia Phillies duo Alec Bohm and Brandan Marsh were in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 5 of the opening-round playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

On their day off, the baseball duo was invited to ring the bell ahead of the start of the game. The duo sported a 76ers jersey, showing their support for the home team. Bohm was wearing the No. 0 jersey, which belongs to guard Tyrese Maxey, while Marsh wore Joel Embiid's No. 21 jersey.

Both took hammers at the bell one time each before going together for the third time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Michael Rubin, the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the CEO of Fanatics, purchased more than 2,000 tickets to distribute to Philly fans ahead of Game 6 against the New York Knicks on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Rubin took to social media to inform people about his initiative, which is to make sure that the crowd isn't dominated by away fans, as happened in Game 4. The tickets bought will be given to "first responders, healthcare professionals and other Philadelphia-based organizations."

Expand Tweet

Can the Phillies reach the pinnacle of sports or will they share the same fate as other Philly-based teams?

Philadelphia is home to three major teams: the 76ers, the Phillies, and the Eagles. All three teams have a competitive roster to challenge for the pinnacle of sports. However, the Eagles, who topped their NFL division, saw an early playoff exit last season.

The 76ers are facing an elimination game against the Knicks. They trail the series 3-2 and if Embiid & Co. want to keep their season alive, they must win at home and force Game 7 at MSG.

The Phillies have had a good look at the World Series in the last two seasons. They reached the World Series in 2022 but were outdueled by the Astros. Last season, they couldn't cash in the opportunity in the NLCS battle against the Arizona Diamondbacks even after leading the series 3-2 at one point.

However, they dropped the ball and were eventually outlasted in Game 7. This year is another opportunity to serve Phillies fans with a World Series win.

Their World Series aspirations are on track after starting the season with a 21-11 record, treading closely behind the NL East rivals and the first-placed Atlanta Braves (20-9). They have a good core in Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Bryce Harper capable of taking down any team on their day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback