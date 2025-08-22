WATCH: Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic teases unique first pitch idea at Yankees vs Red Sox, gets Bronx fans cheering despite wild delivery

It's not every day that a 24-time Grand Slam champion takes the hill at Yankee Stadium, but that's what navy blue-decked Novak Djokovic was there for on Thursday before the New York Yankees' game against the Boston Red Sox.The Serbian star, in the city for the 2025 US Open, decided to rub his feet with some dust to throw the ceremonial first pitch to Yankees catcher Austin Wells. Wearing a protective white sleeve, which intrigued some fans, Djokovic traded a tennis racquet for a baseball.He had a funny idea to throw the pitch during his warmups near the dugouts. Djokovic tried to hit the baseball with his tennis racquet before dropping the idea altogether. New York Post Sports' X account posted the moment with the caption:&quot;Novak Djokovic thought about sticking to what he does best before throwing out the first pitch the old fashioned way at tonight's Yankees game 🎾⚾️&quot;Here's the video:It won't be the first time Djokovic has tried mixing other sports with tennis. During an exhibition event at the 2024 Australian Open with Steven Smith, he gave up a cricket bat in favor of a tennis racquet to hit a shot into the stands.Nonetheless, finally, when the moment arrived, Djokovia threw the ceremonial first pitch, biting the dust before it reached Wells' glove. It was still a good effort from a first-timer.Novak Djokovic's friendly exchange with Yankees captain Aaron JudgeBefore Novak Djokovic stepped on the mound at Yankee Stadium, he was greeted by everyone on the New York team, especially captain Aaron Judge. The Yankees slugger gifted Djokovic a baseball bat, and the Serbian star also made sure to give something in return, gifting his tennis racquet to Judge.Both athletes are legends in their respective sports. Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slam titles, while Judge is a two-time MVP and is looking forward to his third one at the end of the current season.After the ceremonial first pitch, the game between the Yankees and the Red Sox saw the Yankees failing to impress, as they lost 6-3.