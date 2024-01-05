[Watch] Wander Franco arrives in handcuffs as wait continues for Judge's decision on coercion measures against Rays star

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays has become a major storyline in the MLB after accusations surfaced regarding his alleged inappropriate relationships with minors. The allegations broke in August 2023, and Franco was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Monday following an interview with prosecutors.

He was transferred, while handcuffed, to the Office of Permanent Care Services on Friday as prosecutors seek coercive measures against the shortstop. See the video below:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prosecutors are seeking coercive measures against Franco to ensure his attendance through the process. These measures normally center around confinement and bail matters.

On Wednesday, Franco was accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. Prosecutors also requested Franco not be allowed to leave the Dominican Republic and be given an $86,000 bond. They also sought Franco to be put under house arrest. The lawyers have also asked that the mother of one of the minors be placed under house arrest and not be allowed to leave the country.

A judge is expected to reach a decision on these matters on Friday, Jan. 5.

Wander Franco reportedly blackmailed by mother of alleged victim

The Wander Franco storyline took a twist on Jan. 3 when reports surfaced that the mother of one of the minors had been arrested and accused of blackmailing the shortstop. Franco's mother has also reportedly been detained, as the payments allegedly went through her.

The mother apparently would have received RD$700,000 across seven months and a car as payment from Franco for the relationship. A lawyer told News Channel 8:

"Allegedly, she was blackmailing him with money."

According to the Public Ministry, Franco had a romantic relationship with the minor for over four months, a situation that the mother had agreed to.

Prosecutors also allege that Franco abducted the minor for two days. A document from the ministry details:

"The minor, identified as N.L.C.R., was under the control of the accused, Wander Samuel Franco Aybar on Dec. 9, 2022, because he stole her from the main street N0. 5, Los Ciruelos, Montellano municipality, province Puerto Plata, north of the Dominican Republic."

Expand Tweet

With a judge expected to reach a decision on Wander Franco's coercion measures shortly, it will be interesting to see what happens next and what further details emerge.

Franco is on administrative leave from the MLB, and the league is conducting its own investigation into the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.