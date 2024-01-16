We asked AI to predict Aaron Judge's 2024 season with the Yankees (& its prophecy will delight Bronx faithful)

After another dominant season in the MLB in 2023, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is perfectly capable of producing another historic campaign in the major leagues.

The 31-year-old slugger was enroute another impressive season last year before it was hampered by a series of injuries that saw him miss long periods of action in the IL. In anticipation of the new season, we asked AI to predict his season for 2024, and this is what we got:

Given his impressive record in the MLB and skill sets, AI came up with three predictions for the upcoming season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"MVP Repeat: If he manages to avoid any lon-term injuries over the year, Aaron Judge could be one of the top potential candiddates for another MVP season.

"Slugging Jaggernaut: Judge's batting record speaks for itself. He is undoubtedly one of the deadliest sluggers in the game and could easily exceed 100 RBIs and .600 sluggin percentage.

"Clutch King: As we have seen in the past, Judge thrives on high pressure situations and will likely be a crucial factor in the Yankees' season in the MLB."

However, along with the predictions, some of the challenges mentioned were pitching adjustments, health concerns and new team dynamics.

Judge is no stranger to making adjustments to his game based on pitching and is usually great with new teammates. However, the challenge for him will be to remain fit through the year.

Some unforeseen developments that could affect the predictions are trades and injuries and the performance of his teammates.

Screenshot of AI prediction

Screenshot of AI prediction

Yankees star Aaron Judge spotted supporting his team in NFL wild card game

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge was spotted in Monday's NFL Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium.

The slugger was seen wearing an orange Bucs jersey in support of his team and had fellow MLB stars Julio Rodriguez and Gleyber Torres alongside him.

Expand Tweet

Judge is a long-time supporter of the Bucs and was seen in good spirits as the Tampa Bay team took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.