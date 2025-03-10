We asked AI to predict how Angels will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Mike Trout

Mike Trout's Los Angeles Angels had a difficult season in 2024. Losing arguably their most important player for pretty much the entirety of the season due to a knee injury, the 2002 World Series winners ended up finishing bottom of the AL West with a 63-99 record.

Ad

However, with Mike Trout set to finally make his hugely-anticipated return to the diamond at some point in the 2025 season, surrounded by numerous young, talented players, the new season promises to be much better than the last for the Angels.

AI Program Google Gemini points out the Angels' bullpen, young talent and outstanding individual ability as key strengths heading into the new season (Image from - Gemini.google.com)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the artificial intelligence program Google Gemini, the outstanding individual talent of the likes of Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe and Mike Trout will play a key role in winning the games.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, the Angels' farm system, which continues to produce great players year in and year out, is set to continue supplementing the lineup with more high-quality talent. Having acquired Kenley Jansen, the Angels' improved bullpen is also predicted to show its worth throughout the season, keeping things tight in the latter innings of games.

Google Gemini believes the Angels' starting pitching rotation and overall roster depth could be factors that hold them back in 2025 (Image from - Gemini.google.com)

In terms of factors that the Angels' are predicted to struggle with, the AI program foresees roster depth being a key issue that the organization will have to navigate, tying into the fact that an injury can happen to any player at any time of the season, something Angels fans will know all too well after Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon's lengthy stints on the IL in 2024.

Ad

Another concern will be how the starting rotation performs, though the additions of Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks are steps in the right direction. From an offensive standpoint, finding a batting order that can maximize the squad's strengths is still high on skipper Ron Washington's to-do list for the new campaign.

Mike Trout hopes to end the Angels' playoff drought in 2025

Enduring yet another disappointing season in 2024, the Angels have failed to make it to the postseason for the last ten seasons. Set to return to action after a lengthy injury layoff in the new campaign, Mike Trout talked about how he was looking to finally break the unwanted streak in 2025.

Ad

"The expectations around here is that coming into the ballpark, thinking we're going to win. The last few years have been difficult for us. We haven't made the playoffs, but we're trying to change the culture, the whole mindset coming into the ballpark every single day." Trout said, speaking to Yonder Alonso and Greg Amsinger

Ad

Expand Tweet

With opening day inching closer, fans will no doubt be looking forward to watching the three-time AL MVP at Angel Stadium once again, hoping for an injury-free season this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback