We asked AI to predict how Padres will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres will be one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on this season for a number of reasons. Not only has the team been linked in trade rumors all offseason involving some of their top pitchers, including Michael King and Dylan Cease, but the roster is still strong and could be a top contender in the National League.

Given the turmoil of a lawsuit about the team's ownership and the team reportedly looking to reduce some of it's payroll, they could make a few notable moves from a transactions standpoint. All that being said, thanks to stars such as Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Luis Arraez, the San Diego Padres should still be competitive this upcoming season.

In order to best predict how San Diego might fare this upcoming season, we asked the artifical intelligence program Google Gemini to give it's thoughts on the Friars 2025 campaign. The program believes that the club should be solid this upcoming season but also thinks that San Diego will face tough competition within the division.

The AI program believes that the Padres could be in a fight for a Wild Card spot in 2025 (Photo Source: IMAGN)

This has led it to believe that the Padres will only make it to the postseason as a Wild Card team, if not, there is a realistic chance that they could miss the playoffs altogether. Part of the reason is due to the team potentially struggling with the departures of notable stars such as Blake Snell and Tanner Scott.

It could be an uphill battle for San Diego this season because of the strength of their NL West rivals such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. All this being said, if the roster can remain healthy and together, they could make some noise. It just might need to click early or the front office could look to shake things up.

Google Gemini believes that a huge season could be in store for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

While the team might struggle to secure a postseason spot this season, Google Gemini believes that if Fernando Tatis Jr. can stay healthy, he could put together an historic campaign. The two-time All-Star has become one of the most exciting players in baseball thanks to his combination of speed and power, something that the AI program believes could lead him to a 40 home run and 40 stolen base year.

Google Gemini thinks Fernando Tatis Jr. has the tools to record a 40/40 season (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

If the Padres superstar can record a 40/40 season, he would find his name next to some of the most iconic players in MLB history. Only Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Alfonso Soriano, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Shohei Ohtani have record at least 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the same season.

It might be tough but Fernando Tatis Jr. has already hit 42 home runs in a season once before. His career-high in stolen bases is 29, so if he can turn it on early this year, he certainly could join the elite club of the players mentioned above.

