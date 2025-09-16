"We are lucky to have Joe Musgrove" - Peter Seidler's widow Sheel applauds injured Padres ace for major award nomination

So far in his career, starting pitcher Joe Musgrove has a World Series title and All-Star selection to his name. His trophy cabinet might be about to get slightly bigger in the near future, with the 32-year-old being named as the San Diego Padres' nominee for this year's edition of the Roberto Clemente Award.
Considered one of the most prestigious prizes in all of baseball, the Roberto Clemente Award is awarded to the player that "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team", with the winner being determined based on voting by fans and journalists.
Soon after Musgrove was nominated on Monday, late chairman Peter Seilder's widow, Sheel, took to Instagram to commend the ace via her story.
Musgrove later re-shared Sheel Seidler's story to his own profile.
"Joe Musgrove's nomination for the Roberto Clemente Award says it all. Peter would be proud for the way he's showed up for our city this year. We're lucky to have Joe, Arica (Joe Musgrove's fiancee), and the Musgrove family as part of ours. LFGSD 🤎💛 #ForTheFaithful #ClementeAward" Sheel Seidler wrote
Joe Musgrove is hoping to feature for the San Diego Padres in some capacity come October
Since joining the Padres in January 2021, starting pitcher Joe Musgrove has been extremely consistent for the Friars when fit. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old has been unable to pitch so far this season, as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent shortly after the 2024 season came to an end.
Though early esitmates claimed he would miss the entirety of the 2025 season, there is now a sliver of hope that the starter might return sooner than expected.
Throwing bullpen sessions since early August, Musgrove could feature for his team as a reliever, should they make a deep postseason run. Fans will definitely be hoping Musgrove can contribute in some form in the important postseason games, and help improve what has already been statistically the best bullpen in MLB this year, with a combined ERA of 3.13.