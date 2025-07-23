  • home icon
"Gorgeous" - Michael King's wife, Joe Musgrove's fiancée and more react as Dylan Cease's girlfriend turns up glamor in strapless silver gown

By Safeer M S
Published Jul 23, 2025 18:50 GMT
Michael King
Michael King's wife, Joe Musgrove's fiancee, and more react as Dylan Cease's girlfriend turns up glamor in strapless silver gown [Image Source: Instagram/padres

San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease hard-launched his relationship with model Christen Dye a month ago. On Tuesday, Dye showed off stunning attire at Dinner on the Diamond, garnering reactions from the partners of her boyfriend's Padres teammates.

Dye shared a two-snap Instagram post. Both pictures featured Cease's girlfriend in a floor-length, strapless silver gown with a neckline and a high slit on the left side. Maria Lucia Hohan, the renowned Romanian fashion designer, designed the dress.

"A moment for the dress 🤍," she captioned the post.
The post and Dye's dress caught the attention of the significant others of Jake Cronenworth, Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon, Joe Musgrove, Xander Bogaerts, Michael King, and Gavin Sheets.

"😍😍," Cronenworth's wife, Brooke, reacted.
"🤩😍🥵," Estrada's girlfriend, Jianna Guerrero, reacted.
"💜💜💜 perfection," Morejon's wife, Melany, wrote.
"moment is TAKEN 👏 👏," Musgrove's fiancée, Arica, commented.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/christenash]
"😍😍," Bogaerts' wife, Jarnely, reacted.
"Gorgeous!!!" King's wife, Shiela, commented.
"Stunning!" Sheets' wife, Kahla, wrote.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/christenash]
Dylan Cease's girlfriend is Dye, an American model, influencer and blogger born in Memphis, Tennessee. Dye began her modeling career at age 12 and has featured in publications like Sports Illustrated, FHM and Guyism.

She has also worked for Kate Spade, Vince Camuto, Travis Matthew, Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, Beach Bunny Swimwear, Keurig, Malibu Boats, Allure Bridal, TeenyB Bikinis, Palm Beach Tans and Monster Energy.

She founded a lifestyle brand, "Schönheit by Christen Dye." The brand offers clothing, accessories and beauty products.

Dylan Cease's girlfriend Christen Dye and many more turn heads at Dinner on the Diamond

The Padres Foundation Dinner on the Diamond is an annual fundraising event hosted by the San Diego Padres and the Padres Foundation at Petco Park. Held on the playing field, it offers a unique experience where guests dine alongside Padres players, coaches, executives, and alumni.

The fourth annual event was on July 3. In addition to Dylan Cease and his girlfriend, Christen Dye, his Padres teammates Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Luis Arraez, Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, Michael King and Gavin Sheets also arrived in style with their significant others.

The event included a cocktail hour, a gourmet dinner curated by renowned chefs, live and silent auctions that featured exclusive Padres memorabilia and experiences, and live entertainment.

Proceeds from the event went to the Padres Foundation and Peter Seidler Legacy Projects. They focus on funding initiatives in children’s health, education, youth baseball/softball, military and first responders, and underserved San Diego and Northern Baja communities.

