“We need to move on from 2024” – Carlos Mendoza shifts focus to 2025 as Mets aim for championship

The New York Mets enjoyed a great 2024 season, going as far as the NLCS for the first time since 2015. Despite a slow start to the campaign, the Mets improved greatly in the second half, eventually clinching qualification to the postseeason on the final day, after splitting a doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves.

Heading into the new season, there is plenty of hope among Mets fans to continue where they left off last year. On Sunday, the team's skipper, Carlos Mendoza, talked about how he and his team are fully focused on continuing on that upward trajectory.

"I'm not gonna lie, 2024, it was incredible," Mendoza said. "Like you said, we've brought a lot of the same guys, but it's going to take a lot from everyone. It starts with people. It starts with relationships. We need to move on from 2024.

"Even though it was a very good year for us, we didn't accomplish the ultimate goal, which is to win a championship. We gotta move on. Now, it's up to all of us (to accomplish that goal) in 2025. I'm excited. It's a special group, great people, and I can't wait (for the new season)."

Mets fans will be hoping Francisco Lindor-Juan Soto partnership can dominate in 2025

After making numerous offseason signings, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen made sure that his team would head into 2025 significantly stronger than before. Undoubtedly the biggest acquisition of the winter was bringing in superstar Juan Soto on a 15-year, $765 million contract, the largest in professional sports history.

Juan Soto (L) and Francisco Lindor (R) - Source: Getty

With the Dominican's arrival, he forms a potent one-two punch along with Francisco Lindor, who was voted as the second most valuable player in the NL for his fantastic performances throughout the 2024 season.

Heading into the new season, fans will be hoping the two main men are able to combine to devastating effect and propel their team to its first World Series win since 1986.

