“We're able to play our best baseball” - Shohei Ohtani reflects on Dodgers' sweep and 464-feet home run

Shohei Ohtani propelled the Dodgers to sweep the Braves with yet another dominant outing at home plate on Sunday afternoon at the Dodger Stadium. Shotime produced a multi-home run game against Atlanta as LA took game 3 of the series 5-1.

Shohei Ohtani reflected on the series win and his offensive production in the post-game interview with Kirsten Watson of Sportsnet LA. When asked about his back-to-back home run games, Ohtani said:

"It's just really riding on the momentum and lead off of that. "

Kirsten asked Ohtani about how he read the play by an in-form Max Fried as he raked in three of his four hits against the Braves starting pitcher. He replied:

"It is my first time facing him, so it was just really trying to feel him out, but most importantly just making sure that I am swinging and getting my best swings."

Shohei Ohtani also reflected on his third-longest home run, which he smashed in the bottom of the eighth inning against A.J. Minter:

"I am just swinging at pitches I am supposed to. So, its a good sign that the ball is going in that direction."

Finally, Shotime reflected on the overall team production after the LA Dodgers won their fourth straight regular season of the season:

"It's a really good sign that we are able to play our best baseball against a really good team, so looking forward to continuing that."

Take a look at the complete on-field post-game reflection by Shohei Ohtani here:

It was not just the Dodgers offense and defense, but the amazing output by the bullpen in all three games of the series against a strong Braves unit. That helped them secure the series sweep and take their regular season record to 23-13 atop the NL West.

Shohei Ohtani will look to carry his positive hitting momentum against the Marlins

The LA Dodgers have won four straight regular-season series and are showing no stops of slowing down in both aspects of the game. They will look to end their six-game homestand with a series win against the Marlins, who play three games at the Dodger Stadium starting Monday.

Shohei Ohtani will look to continue his brute offensive production against the Marlins in an attempt to make it five straight regular-season series wins for the LA Dodgers. He's batting with a healthy average of .364, with 10 home runs, 25 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.111.

