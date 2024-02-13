 "We have seen what he has done in Japan" - MLB analyst confident of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's credentials ahead of highly-anticipated Dodgers debut season

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed 24-year-old Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the off-season and expectations are high for 2024. Yamamoto is a three-time MVP of the Nippon Professional Baseball League and dominated the competition in Japan with his exceptional pitching abilities.

Analysts Xavier Scruggs and Anthony Recker discussed their expectations for Yamamoto with the Dodgers on MLB Network Radio with Brian Kenny. They noted the success of Japanese pitchers such as Yu Darvish, Hisashi Iwakuma, Masahiro Tanaka, and Kodai Senga, and think Yamamoto will be similar.

Brian Kenny said:

“We have seen what he has done in Japan and it will equate to excellence here in the United States.

“I think Japanese pitchers more than ever are ready to go in the United States. Say what I saw in the WBC, I thought, whoa, this is different even from what we saw, five 10 years.”

Japanese players entering the MLB are experiencing a smoother transition, thanks to advancements in technology and a supportive team environment. With Shohei Ohtani, Yamamoto is expected to adapt quickly and perform well on the field.

Anthony Recker shared his thoughts:

“That's what's going to help guys Like Yoshinobu Yamamoto adjust easier over here. And to your point about Ohtani, he's been through this, he's gone through these adjustments, he's going to be able to see what Yamamoto is doing from a different lens than any of us and be able to help him figure out and get back on track.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto could make history in 2024

Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a twelve-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers in December. He is expected to join the rotation as the fourth or fifth starter, behind Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, and Tyler Glasnow.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has the potential to be a top MLB pitcher and could possibly help the Dodgers win the World Series in 2024. He also has a shot of becoming the first Japanese pitcher to win the Cy Young Award.

Given the size of his contract and the expectations in LA, fans are excited to see the impact the Dodger's new pitcher will have in 2024.

