The Houston Astros just got a payday. They have received the biggest playoff bonus in MLB history. They received $516,347 per player after winning the 2022 World Series.

The Philadelphia Phillies got a bonus of $296,255 for their World Series runner-up performance. The San Diego Padres received a $152,709 bonus for reaching the NLCS, while the Rays received the smallest playoff bonus of the group at $8,387.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The celebration isn't stopping in Houston, the Astros got PAID The celebration isn't stopping in Houston, the Astros got PAID 💰 https://t.co/tAXWDiFlqb

When the Houston Astros won the World Series in 2017, they received a $438,901 bonus. That's a difference of $77,446, which is crazy. That's a big difference after five short years.

Houston fans can't believe their team is getting that kind of a bonus. They think the team deserves it all for what they did this year. They completely dominated everyone that was put in front of them in the postseason.

"Well deserved. Haters... cry," one fan responded.

"Sheesh them boys ballin," said another.

Allyson @ally_chavez12 @MLBONFOX Well the Astros were all about making history and breaking records in the 2022 season @MLBONFOX Well the Astros were all about making history and breaking records in the 2022 season

Houston Astros fans are fully behind their team. They're ready for the team to run it back next season.

This was one of the most dominant postseason performances in recent years. They outright swept the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees before making their way to the World Series.

The Houston Astros are one of MLB's most consistent teams

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

The Houston Astros have made the American League Championship for the last six straight seasons. While largely disliked across the league, they are some of baseball's best. They have consistently been contenders to win the World Series year in and year out.

A team like this is always looking to improve during the off-season. We may see them heavily involved in free agency.

Houston will have to address the free-agent market to acquire a first baseman. Trey Mancini and Yuli Gurriel are free agents. Neither of them played particularly well in the postseason for Houston. Expect the Astros to make upgrades in these positions.

They also have to figure out what they're going to do with Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander. He's looking for a deal that closely rivals Max Scherzer. With a team that has more quality starting pitchers than they can handle, it will be interesting to see what they offer him.

It should be a busy off-season for the Astros. Look for them to make multiple free-agent deals when the market starts to heat up.

Poll : 0 votes