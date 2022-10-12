What is a Club Option in MLB?

The MLB playoffs are well underway, but those teams who have been eliminated are considering their off-season moves such as club options, trades, and changes to the coaching staff. We have already seen some teams getting their off-season rolling, with the San Francisco Giants announcing the hire of new GM Pete Putila.

SFGiants @SFGiants The #SFGiants have hired Houston Astros Assistant GM Pete Putila as the club’s new General Manager, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced tonight. The #SFGiants have hired Houston Astros Assistant GM Pete Putila as the club’s new General Manager, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced tonight. https://t.co/syMnFEGxmQ

There are some obvious moves such as hiring or firing a coach, trading for a player, or even changing the team logo. What about the more complex aspects of the MLB off-season, namely, player or club options?

What is the difference between a player option and a club option?

A club option is an optional year at the end of a contract that can be exercised or declined at the team's discretion. If the option seems too expensive or of bad value, it is likely that the team will decline the option, making the player a free agent. If the team decides to pick-up the option, then the player is considered signed for the year.

MLB Transaction Tracker @MLBMovesTracker EXTENDED: #Braves have signed RHP Spencer Strider to a six year contract extension worth $75M. The deal includes a $22M club option, with a $5M buyout. EXTENDED: #Braves have signed RHP Spencer Strider to a six year contract extension worth $75M. The deal includes a $22M club option, with a $5M buyout.

A player option is similar to a club, but the decision on the option is made by the player and not the team. If the player elects to accept the player option, then they will be locked into the contract connected to the option. If the player declines the option, they will become a free agent and be able to sign elsewhere.

The player option is preferable to the club from the player's perspective as it gives the athlete some control over their future.

When can teams sign free agents?

As soon as the MLB season ends, all free agents will have to wait at least five days before officially signing with another club. The free agency period typically lasts several months and players are allowed to sign with teams at any point during the offseason.

