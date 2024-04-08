“What a freaking disgrace” - Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo obliterates Dodgers over treatment of fan who caught Shohei Ohtani home run ball

Shohei Ohtani's first home run ball with the Los Angeles Dodgers was traded in by the fan who caught it for a variety of rewards.

Reports later detailed how the Dodgers went about that, and it involved some slightly unsavory methods to try and ensure that they would get the ball back for their $700 million man.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, a sports analyst, saw all the reports, and he was more than upset with what they said. The Dodgers allegedly pressured the fan who caught it and gave them an "unfair" return.

Russo went on an epic rant, which is saying something for the sports commentator who is known for doing just that, towards the Dodgers. Via Mediaite, he said:

“What a freaking disgrace! The Dodgers marketing department! Oh my God, it makes you sick!

"They throw 12 goons out there to harass the lady. They escort out to the parking lot where her car is and give her some memorabilia and tell her ‘Be smart here. And we’re not gonna authenticate the ball, so you’ve got no choice here. It’s worthless.’"

The frustration boiled over for Russo, who continued:

"Shut the h**l up! Shut the h**l up! Treat somebody that way, busts her a** to go to Dodgers games, 27 years of age, works for a construction company. And this is the way you treat your fans?! Disgraceful!”

It's now being reported that the fans have been invited back to the team for a do-over. After the fan cleared up her actual reward, she and her husband were asked to come back and get an on-field experience.

Dodgers smooth things over with fans

The Dodgers fixed things over the Shohei Ohtani ball

After the entire controversy over the Shohei Ohtani home run ball went viral, the Los Angeles Dodgers attempted to make peace with the fan involved as well as her husband, who was with her when she caught the ball.

A Dodgers official said Ambar Roman, the fan, and her husband, Alexis Valenzuela, have been asked to come to an on-field experience at Dodger Stadium.

The two will be back on Apr. 12, which is Roman's birthday, before they watch the game from seats at the field club level. The Dodgers face their rivals San Diego Padres.

