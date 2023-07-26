What happened to Gunnar Henderson? Orioles shortstop exits game vs Phillies early

In an unfortunate turn of events during Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson was forced to exit the matchup early due to lower back discomfort. Henderson had previously dealt with back issues earlier in the season, which caused him to miss two games in June.

The rookie shortstop has been an essential contributor to the Orioles’ lineup this season, impressing fans and analysts alike with his impressive performance over 90 games. With a batting line of .244/.340/.472, Henderson has showcased his power, hitting 16 home runs, as well as his ability to get on base and drive in runs with 54 runs scored and 43 RBI. Additionaly, he has showcased his speed on the base paths, stealing five bases so far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The extent of Henderson’s injury remains uncertain at this point, and he is currently listed as day-to-day. The Orioles and fantasy managers will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on updates regarding his condition and availability for future games.

Who is expected to replace Gunnar Henderson?

In the absense of Henderson, the Orioles are likely to turn to Jorge Mateo to fill the void at shortstop. While Mateo has struggled at the plate, hitting only .212 with six home runs, he has been a valuable source of stolen bases, swiping an impressive 23 bags across 84 games this season.

Jorge Mateo is expected to replace Gunnar Henderson at shortstop during his absense.

Henderson’s 2023 regular-season statistics showcase his impact on the team. In 311 at-bats, he has notched 75 hits, including 16 home runs, and 43 RBI. His batting average stands at .241, with an OBP of .336 and an OPS of .802.

As the Orioles move forward in their succesful campaign, they will be hoping for a swift recovery for Gunnar Henderson. The young shortstop’s talent and contributions have him fighting for the AL Rookie Of The Year.

MORE ON THE BALTIMORE ORIOLES:

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!