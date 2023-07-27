What happened to Jonah Heim? Rangers catcher exits game vs Astros early

Texas Rangers catcher, Jonah Heim, made an early exit from Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros due to an unfortunate injury. As reported by Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Heim was removed from the game during the fourth inning after appearing to tweak something on a swing.
The incident occurred when Heim was at-bat in the top of the fourth inning. After swinging at a pich, he seemed to experience discomfort, clutching his left wrist and side in a pain. Susequently, he had to leave the field, prompting concern among fans and teammates about the severity of the injury.
The extent of the injury is yet to be determined, but the Rangers’ medical staff is expected to conduct imaging tests to assess the situation further. The team should provide an update on Heim’s condition in the near future, until which time he is considered day-to-day.
Who is expected to replace Jonah Heim?
Jonah Heim has been an instrumental player for the Rangers this season. Prior to the injury, the All Star catcher was enjoying an impressive campaign, boasting a batting average of .282, along with 14 home runs. Additionally, his remarkable 3.6 fWAR made him the leader among all qualified catchers.
If Heim were to miss any playing time due to the injury, it will undoubtedly be a significant blow to the team. In his absence, the Rangers are likely to rely on Mitch Garver and Sam Huff to take over the catching duties. Both Garver and Huff possess talent and experience, but filling in for an exceptional player like Heim would be a challenging task.
