What happened to Noah Syndergaard? Guardians pitcher leaves game vs Astros early

Noah Syndergaard’s debut for the Cleveland Guardians was cut short after he was hit by a line drive, prompting him to leave the game prematurely. Despite the unfortunate injury, Syndegaard had a relatively solid performance, pitching 5.1 innings, recording 2 strikeouts, and issuing no walks in his first appearance for the Guardians.

A look into Noah Syndergaard’s trade to the Cleveland Guardians.

The move to Cleveland came after a disappointing stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where Syndergaard struggled to find his form. During his time in LA, the former All-Star struggled with a high 7.16 ERA across 55.1 innings. This led to the Dodgers sending him to Cleveland in exchange for shortstop Amed Rosario.

Rosario’s season has not been stellar either, with subpar defensive runs and a mediocre .265/.306/.369 record at the plate. However, the trade provided both players with an opportunity for a fresh start in their respective teams.

Duing an interview, Syndergaard expressed his appreciation for the open and honest communication with Guardians manager Terry Francona. He acknowledged that Cleveland has a young team and he hopes to contribute as a veteran leader, striving to be the best version of himself on the mound.

Reflecting on his time with the Dodgers, Noah Syndergaard admitted that it didn’t go as planned and he couldn’t become the pitcher he had envisioned. The struggles and ciriticism from fans and pundits took a toll on him, and he emphasized the importance of focusing on his own instincts and natural abilities rather than external opinions.

As the Dodgers aim to strengthen their pitching lineup at the trade deadline, they continue to be a competitive force in the league. Holding a three-game lead over the San Francisco Giants, they are eager to bolster their roster with potential star additions, particularly a right-handed batter. Syndegaard’s move to the Guardians and the Dodgers’ efforts to enhance their team create an exciting narrative in the ongoing 2023 MLB season.

