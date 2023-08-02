What happened to the streaker at Marlins game? Exploring  fan's mad dash throughout stadium

The Miami Marlins players and fans seemed to all be focused on the game against the Philadelphia Phillies, as was security. So focused that when a fan hopped over the wall and ran across the field, security was slow to react and the runner made them pay.

A local to Miami and Bally Sports employee posted a video of the tail end of the run and subsequent escape.

jeremy taché @jeremytache



Made it to hop over the outfield wall and disappeared into the night LOOOOOL So this “streaker” just outran security?!?!?!?Made it to hop over the outfield wall and disappeared into the night LOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/xglqWg9QJ6

"So this “streaker” just outran security?!?!?!? Made it to hop over the outfield wall and disappeared into the night" - Jeremy Tache

He certainly earned the escape, sprinting across the field, making the climb than traversing the concourse is harder than it looks. Stadium security is lucky that this was a harmless situation, and that the streaker didn't hurt himself making the bold climb in the outfield.

As Tache pointed out on Twitter, the Miami Marlins had a lead before this streaker took to the field, and subsequently lost it and the game.

jeremy taché @jeremytache



This happened.



Then the Marlins gave up 3 runs and lost. Marlins lead was 1-0 headed to the 9th.This happened.Then the Marlins gave up 3 runs and lost. twitter.com/jeremytache/st…

"Marlins lead was 1-0 headed to the 9th. This happened. Then the Marlins gave up 3 runs and lost" - Jeremy Tache

A rational person could make the correlation versus causation argument here, but the sports fan is rarely rational. Moments like this can change the momentum of the game, and certainly alter it's energy. Without this streaker, the Marlins probably manage to hold onto their lead.

The Miami Marlins could be playoff contenders in 2023

After a brilliant start to the season, the Marlins find themselves in striking distance of a playoff spot in August. They likely need to surpass their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies. The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will also likely give them trouble.

Unlike their security team, the Marlins certainly have the ability to catch teams running away from them. So if the fans can stop running onto the field and disrupting the mojo, this Miami Marlins team could make some noise in October.