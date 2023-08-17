What happened to Tommy Edman? Cardinals shortstop exits game vs Athletics early

In a disappointing turn of events, St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman had to exit the game prematurely against the Oakland Athletics due to a right calf contusion. The Cardinals were trailing 7-0 at the time of his departure, adding to their struggles in the match.

How has Tommy Edman performed during the 2023 season?

Tommy Edman, a key player for the Cardinals, has been a crucial part of the team’s efforts in the 2023 season. His versatility and ability to make impactful plays on both offense and defense have made him a fan favorite.

Edman’s statistics for the season, however, have been short of impressive: with a total of 325 at-bats, he has accumulated 81 hits, including 11 doubles and 4 home runs. He has driven in 37 runs, showcasing his lack of consistency in producing for the team.

Edman’s batting average rests at .249, while his on-base percentage is .312. His combined OPS is .743, indicating his overall offensive impact.

Tommy Edman’s 2023 season has been short of impressive

The untimely exit of Edman from the game due to a right calf contusion is undoubtedly a setback for the Cardinals. There is yet to be an official statement from the Cardinals, and an expected time for recovery is still uncertain. The Cardinals will be monitoring Edman’s condition closely and providing updates on his recovery timeline.

As the game against the Athletics unfolds and the Cardinals look to mount a comeback, Edman’s absence will be felt on the field. Fans and teammates alike will be hoping for a swift recovery.

