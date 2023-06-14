In January 2023, former Philadelphia Phillies star Lenny Dykstra entered the Twitter showdown between Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg.

The clash between the controversial British-American media personality and the renowned climate activist had already been grabbing headlines, but Dykstra's unexpected intervention came out of the blue.

It all started when Tate kicked up a storm on Twitter, writing:

"Hello Greta Thunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Thunberg had a savage reply for Tate in store:

"Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]"

Tate quote-tweeted Thunberg's response and wrote:

"Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis Greta Thunberg. The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life."

In an interesting turn of events, Dykstra known for his colorful personality both on and off the baseball field, seized the opportunity to add some levity to the intense debate.

"Why don’t you two just get a room and schtup already?," quote-tweeted the former center fielder on New Year's Day.

Dykstra chimed in with a response that left netizens amused in a trademark tongue-in-cheek fashion.

Lenny Dykstra took shot at Jill Biden for Philadelphia teams' bad luck

Outfielder Lenny Dykstra of the Philadelphia Phillies

In April, former MLB star Lenny Dykstra made headlines for his controversial comments targeting First Lady Jill Biden.

NBA team Philadelphia 76ers competed against the Brooklyn Nets on April 22, 2023. Philadelphia achieved an impressive serie sweep to emerge clear winners. However, Lenny Dykstra took to Twitter and implied that the US President's wife would bring bad luck to the team if she attends the finals to cheer for the home team.

"Congratulations on sweeping the Nets in the first round. Hopefully it won’t get all fucked up in the Finals, like with the Phillies and Eagles, by the curse of DOCTOR Jill Biden showing up."

Lenny Dykstra @LennyDykstra Congratulations to the @sixers on sweeping the Nets in the first round. Hopefully it won’t get all fucked up in the Finals, like with the Phillies and Eagles, by the curse of DOCTOR Jill Biden showing up. Congratulations to the @sixers on sweeping the Nets in the first round. Hopefully it won’t get all fucked up in the Finals, like with the Phillies and Eagles, by the curse of DOCTOR Jill Biden showing up.

It appears that he subtly indicated that Mrs. Biden had been at the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles games in the past, implying that she was present when the teams suffered defeats.

In November 2022, Phillies lost to Astros in Game 4 of the World Series 2022, while Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2023, losing 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers were knocked out of the playoffs after a devastating defeat in the seventh game against the Boston Celtics in the playoff second round.

