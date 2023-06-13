In October 2019, Jim Edmonds was in hot water after his ex-wife and Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King accused the former MLB star of bonding with their children's nanny, Carly Wilson.

While Meghan refrained from directly accusing Jim of infidelity, she made it abundantly clear that he had misled her about the nature of his relationship with Wilson.

“When I learned of a particular outing with a babysitter, this time, to a hockey game, that Jim repeatedly lied about, I asked him to include me on all future texts with this sitter but he said, ‘No.’ Another major red flag,” she wrote in her blog. “To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it).

King continued:

"I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Next, Edmonds set social media ablaze with his latest Instagram post addressing the explosive cheating allegations.

"It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people,” the former MLB player wrote. “I did not sleep with our nanny. She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child!”

“For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible,” he added. “Just because I am an athlete and I was portrayed as a bad person on bravo TV. Doesn’t mean I dont have a clue what life is all about. We made a promise to that young girls mom, that We would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands.”

Edmonds and King tied the knot in 2014, and their marriage seemed like a fairytale romance at first. They appeared together on the reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Orange County," which showcased their lives and relationship to a wide audience. However, their marriage faced numerous challenges, and eventually, they decided to end their union.

The divorce process between Edmonds and King was far from amicable. One of the key factors that led to the breakdown of their relationship was King's infidelity allegations against Edmonds involving their children's nanny.

The allegations and subsequent denials fueled a public feud between the two, playing out in the media and on social platforms.

Throughout the divorce proceedings, Edmonds and King also engaged in a highly publicized battle over custody of their children.

They have three children together: a daughter named Aspen and twin boys named Hayes and Hart. The custody dispute was emotionally charged, with both parties fighting for the best interests of the children.

Fast forward to the present, where Edmonds has embarked on a new chapter in his life by entering into a new marriage.

Jim Edmonds got married for the fourth time

Last year, on September 25, former MLB star Jim Edmonds tied the knot for the fourth time with new lady love Kortnie O'Connor.

"Most beautiful bride ever. Thank you for for being my rock. I love you!!!!" - Jim Edmonds

The romantic ceremony took place at the stunning Villa d'Este, an exquisite venue nestled on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.

Before King, Edmonds was married to Lee Ann Horton and Allison Jayne Raski (2008- 2014).

Edmonds has two daughters from his first marriage with Horton and a son and a daughter from his second marriage with Raski. In total, he has fathered seven children.

