  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Where was this energy for Shohei Ohtani?" - Fans react as Guardians place Emmanuel Clase on paid leave amid MLB's sports gambling investigation

"Where was this energy for Shohei Ohtani?" - Fans react as Guardians place Emmanuel Clase on paid leave amid MLB's sports gambling investigation

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 28, 2025 20:20 GMT
Emmanuel Clase (L), Shohei Ohtani (R) (Images from - Getty)
Emmanuel Clase (L), Shohei Ohtani (R) (Images from - Getty)

Shohei Ohtani was unexpectedly called out by plenty of fans, as Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was put on non-disciplinary paid leave through August. Clase's removal from the playing roster took place after he was linked to the sports gambling investigation surrounding the Guardians.

Ad

Starting pitcher Luis Ortiz, who is also under MLB investigation, has also been on paid leave since early July.

ESPN broke the news with an Instagram post on Monday.

"Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase on Monday was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through August 31 as part of Major League Baseball's investigation into sports gambling, the second Guardians pitcher to be caught up in the inquiry" the post read
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Reacting to the news, plenty of fans brought up Shohei Ohtani's gambling investigation case from 2024, which also involved his translator at the time, Ippei Mizuhara.

Comparing that to the one that Ortiz and Clase currently find themselves involved in, fans were quick to point out how MLB is seemingly enforcing a harsher set of rules in this case.

"They quick to put him on leave where was this energy for Ohtani," a fan said.
Ad
"Just pull the Ohtani card, it was just his translator," another fan said..
"The gambler Ohtani never suspended," one fan said.
Screenshots of fans&#039; comments on Instagram (Images from - Instagram.com/@espn)
Screenshots of fans' comments on Instagram (Images from - Instagram.com/@espn)
"But when ohtani do it they cover it up," one fan said.
Ad
"If only he had a translator 😢," another fan said.
"He should have had an interpretor on payroll," a fan said.
Screenshots of fans&#039; comments on Instagram (Images from - Instagram.com/@espn)
Screenshots of fans' comments on Instagram (Images from - Instagram.com/@espn)

How did Shohei Ohtani's gambling investigation conclude?

Finding himself at the center of a huge investigation just after joining the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent, Shohei Ohtani was finally cleared of any wrongdoing after about three months.

Ad

According to the courts, it was actually his translator, Ippei Mizuhara, who had used a sizeable amount of Ohtani's funds to finance his serious gambling addiction. It is estimated Mizuhara stole upwards of $17 million from Ohtani's bank account.

Ippei Mizuhara speaks on behalf of Shohei Ohtani after he signs for the Dodgers in 2024 - Source: Getty
Ippei Mizuhara speaks on behalf of Shohei Ohtani after he signs for the Dodgers in 2024 - Source: Getty

Mizuhara pleaded guilty to his crimes in February 2025, and was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison. Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers have since moved on, hiring Will Ireton as the man to accompany Ohtani for media interactions and press conferences.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications