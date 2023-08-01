Which Astros players also played for the Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 1 

If you’re looking for help with today’s MLB Immaculate Grid, you’ve come to the right place! Today’s challenge involves finding a player who has played for both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Houston Astros. There have been 99 players who have played for both teams, let’s take a look at two notable examples.

Which Astros players also played for the Brewers? Jim Wynn:

Jim Wynn had an exceptional 15-year major league career, with some of those years spent playing for both the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers. He began his career in the early 1960s as one of the young talents on the Houston Colt 45's (later known as the Astros). Wynn's lifetime .250 batting average is even more impressive when considering that he played during the pitcher-friendly "dead-ball era." Despite these challenging circumstances, he showcased excellent power-hitting skills and an ability to draw walks, resulting in a commendable .366 on-base percentage.

Jim Wynn was one of the first players to ever wear a Houston Astros jersey. His career batting average of .250 during the dead-ball era makes him one of the best players of his generation.

During his time with the Astros, Wynn hit a total of 291 career home runs, with 37 of them coming in the 1967 season, placing him second in the National League, just behind the legendary Hank Aaron. Wynn's accomplishments in 1969 were also noteworthy, as he set a National League record with 148 walks, a record that stood for many years.

Mike Fiers:

Mike Fiers is another player who had the opportunity to wear both the Brewers and Astros uniforms. He was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 22nd round of the 2009 amateur draft and made his major league debut with the team in 2011. Fiers showed promise during his limited appearances with the Brewers, showcasing his pitching talents and earning accolades for his performance.

Mike Fiers made his MLB debut with the Milwaukeee Brewers in 2011 before joining the Houston Astros in 2015.

Fiers' journey led him to the Houston Astros in 2015, where he continued to impress with his pitching abilities. Throughout his career, he displayed consistency and a knack for keeping opposing hitters at bay. Fiers' contributions to both teams made him a valuable asset on the pitching mound.

The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 1, 2023 also features teams like the Blue Jays, Angels and Mariners; as well as players with 30+ stolen bases in a single season. This fun game has baseball fans across the world excited every day.

