The Atlanta Braves are set to dominate the All-Star Game in 2023 with a franchise-record eight players set to represent the team. Manager Brian Snitker had the pleasure of informing first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, and starting pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder that they had made the cut.

These five players will join Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy, and Orlando Arcia, who were all elected by fans to be in the National League’s starting lineup at this year’s Midsummer Classic. The entire Braves infield will be part of the NL roster when the All-Star Game is played on July 11 at T-Mobile Park.

The Atlanta Braves' eight selections make up a quarter of the NL's 32-man roster, highlighting the team's dominance this season. Acuña and Riley were among the six players who represented the Atlanta Braves at last year’s All-Star Game and are the only members of that group who will be representing the Atlanta Braves again this year.

This is the most in a single season in franchise history. It’s also the first time ever that our entire infield has been selected.



We're bringing EIGHT to Seattle!

This is the most in a single season in franchise history. It's also the first time ever that our entire infield has been selected.

One of the most interesting storylines this year is the selection of Bryce Elder, who began the season as Triple-A Gwinnett’s Opening Day starter and is now a first-time All-Star. He will carry an NL-best 2.44 ERA into Monday night’s start in Cleveland.

"It means a lot to me. This year is kinda hard to put in words. I really enjoy spending time with the guys in here, Spencer is one of them. I think we have something special goin'."- Bryce Elder on earning his first All-Star appearance

Spencer Strider has also established himself as one of the game’s most exciting pitchers after joining the Atlanta Braves rotation two months into the 2022 season. He hit a couple of rough spots in June but still easily leads the Majors in strikeouts. The selections of Strider and Elder further highlight how incredible the Atlanta Braves' 2020 MLB Draft was.

Matt Olson has gained even greater comfort as he has experienced his second year playing for his hometown team. An incredible June positioned him for a second All-Star selection. He leads the NL in both home runs and RBIs, silencing some of the concerns created when Freddie Freeman wasn’t re-signed after the 2021 season.

Austin Riley didn’t have to wait like last year when he gained an All-Star selection as an injury replacement. The third baseman hasn’t produced MVP-caliber numbers like he did both of the past two years, but he is just shy of being on pace for what would be a third straight 30-homer season.

Ozzie Albies has bounced back from last year’s injury-marred season to earn his third career All-Star selection. The 26-year-old second baseman entered Sunday having produced a .962 OPS over his past 24 games. He homered on Sunday to achieve his fourth 20-homer season.

@ozzie gives insight on how Ron Washington feels that his entire infield is heading to the All-Star game. "It is probably the most emotional day of my career"

"To have your entire infield make the All-Star Game, I wish I was managing so that I could make sure all those guys played together," (Snitker via WYFF4.com)

The Braves have certainly proven their dominance this season, and it will be exciting to see how their eight All-Stars perform in Seattle next week.

