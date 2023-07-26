Which Kansas City Royals have been named All-Star? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 26

Baseball enthusiasts who love a good trivia challenge turn to Immaculate Grid, the daily game from Baseball Reference, and on July 26, 2023, the spotlight was on Kansas City Royals players who achieved the esteemed honor of becoming All-Stars. With a roster of 48 potential players, let's highlight three remarkable Royals who left an indelible mark on the team:

George Brett:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

George Brett, a true icon in the world of baseball, had an illustrious 21-season career with the Kansas City Royals. Renowned for his impressive hitting ability, Brett accumulated over 3,100 hits, etching his name in baseball history. His standout season came in 1980, where he flirted with a .400 batting average and ultimately secured the American League MVP Award. With an incredible 13 All-Star selections, George Brett remains one of the most celebrated players in Royals history.

George Brett was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Salvador Perez, the talented and beloved catcher, began his journey with the Royals in 2006 and quickly became a cornerstone of the team. His major league debut in 2011 showcased his immense potential, and he rapidly emerged as a fan favorite. Known for his consistency at the plate and exceptional defensive skills, Perez earned eight All-Star selections, a testament to his impact on the Royals' success. In 2023, he received the prestigious honor of becoming the team captain, exemplifying his leadership both on and off the field.

Salvador Perez is the Royals star today.

Alex Gordon:

Alex Gordon, an outstanding outfielder, made a significant impact during his time with the Kansas City Royals. Drafted by the Royals in 2005, Gordon showcased his versatility and defensive prowess throughout his career. His impressive performances earned him three All-Star selections. Moreover, Gordon's contributions were instrumental in the Royals' success, including their memorable World Series victory in 2015. A true fan-favorite, Alex Gordon's legacy continues to resonate with Royals supporters.

Alex Gordon won the World Series with the Royals in 2015

The Kansas City Royals boast a rich history of exceptional players, a total of 48 players have had All-Star seasons with the Royals, and these three All-Star selections exemplify the team's commitment to excellence. As fans engage with the Immaculate Grid, they can pay homage to these remarkable athletes who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Royals' storied past. From George Brett's legendary hitting to Salvador Perez's leadership and Alex Gordon's unforgettable contributions, these players will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Royals fans and the annals of baseball history.

MORE ON SPORTSKEEDA BASEBALL:

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!