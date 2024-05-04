Which Los Angeles Dodgers player has a 40+ career WAR? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 4, 2024

Baseball fans have been treated to another interesting edition of the renowned MLB Immacute Grid's daily internet puzzle game. We have the answers covered for all the interesting queries from today's edition of the game.

Which player has played for the Minnesota Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates?

Veteran pitcher Rich Hill, who has represented a remarkable number of ballclubs during his extended MLB career, is one of the players to have played for the aforementioned teams.

Which Los Angeles Dodgers player has a 40+ career WAR?

Dodgers fan-favorite Clayton Kershaw is the most popular pick among fans for this query.

The three-time Cy Young winner, who is recovering from an injury, has a 79.7 career WAR and will go down as one of the greatest pictures since the turn of the century.

Which Silver Slugger winner has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Two-time World Series winner Mookie Betts has arguably been the face of the franchise since he coveted move from the Boston Red Sox.

The former MVP has racked up three Silver Slugger titles during his stint with the Dodgers.

Which Pittsburg Pirates player was born outside the USA?

MLB icon and first-ballot Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The legendary Puerto Rico slugger represented the Piarted for his entire career.

Which player born outside the USA has a 40+ career WAR?

One of the most beloved MLB personalities, Ichiro Suzuki is the most popular pick among the players for this puzzle. The Seattle Mariners legend from Japan finished with a 60 career WAR.

Which Silver Slugger winner was born outside the USA?

Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz is one of the prime candidates for this query.

The Dominican Republic native was inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first attempt after an illustrious MLB tenure that saw him win seven Silver Slugger titles.

Which Pittsburg Pirates player has a ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

New York Yankees ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is one of the most prominent names for this puzzle. Cole finished with a 2.60 ERA during his first All-Star campaign for the Pirates in 2015.

Which player with a 40+ WAR career has a ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

Pitching royalty and first ball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux has to be the best choice for this query. The four-time Cy Young winner had multiple ≤ 3.00 ERA seasons and ended his legendary career with a 106.6 WAR.

Which Silver Slugger winner has a ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani's remarkable two-way ability makes him one of the prime contenders for this puzzle. The two-time silver slugger winner ended with a 2.33 ERA during a remarkable 2022 season for the Los Angeles Angels.

