Which Pirates players have recorded 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a square on the MLB Immaculate Grid today. It just so happens to cross over with the 100 RBI square, which means prospective grid completionists will need to find out which players for that franchise have reached that feat.

The days of everyone getting 100 RBI are largely over, and the Pirates reflect that. They haven't had that many seasons of such production since the turn of the century. Fortunately, this article is here to help.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2: Which Pirates players have recorded 100+ RBI in a season?

The most recent answer to this question happened back in 2019. The Pirates have not been known as an offensive juggernaut for a while, but one of their best RBI seasons came in 2019 when Josh Bell knocked in 116 runs.

People might forget that Barry Bonds played for the Pirates before the San Francisco Giants, and he had seasons of 100+ RBIs for the franchise. Jason Bay achieved this feat back in 2006 as well.

Roberto Clemente, Bobby Bonilla, Kevin Young, Ralph Kiner, Honus Wagner and Jake Stenzel did it as well. Shockingly, even in his MVP year, Andrew McCutchen did not, so don't use him here.

