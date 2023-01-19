White Sox Roster: Breaking down Chicago's team for 2023

It was a difficult and disappointing 2022 campaign for the Chicago White Sox, as the team missed the postseason. The club finished 5 games behind an American League Wild Card spot, with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Seattle Mariners securing the three spots.

In 2022, Chicago had to endure injuries to several key players, a disconnect with their manager Tony La Russa, and a surprisingly strong division rival: the Cleveland Guardians.

"The White Sox were considered World Series contenders heading into 2022, but they fell flat. I blame Tony La Russa. Expect a bounce-back and return to the playoffs. That means there's so much fantasy value throughout this roster, since several are coming off down years." - Frank Ammirante

Under Tony La Russa, the Chicago White Sox failed to live up to their championship aspirations. Last season, before he stepped down as manager, the White Sox had a 64-66 record. While La Russa is one of the most successful managers in baseball history, at 77 years old, there was a clear disconnect between the Hall of Famer and his roster.

Injuries played a key role in Chicago's disappointing season as well. Starter Lance Lynn missed the first nine weeks of the regular season following a knee injury and subsequent surgery. Other stars for the team were limited to less than 100 games last year, including Tim Anderson, who played only 79 games, Eloy Jimenez (84 games), and Luis Robert (98 games).

Heading into the 2023 campaign healthy and focused, the Chicago White Sox should be considered a threat in the American League to make a deep postseason run. Here's a look at the current projected lineup for the Chicago White Sox in 2023:

Position Player Age Catcher Yasmani Grandal 34 First Base Andrew Vaughan 24 Second Base Romy Gonzalez 26 Third Base Yoan Moncada 27 Shortstop Tim Anderson 29 Left Field Andrew Benintendi 28 Center Field Luis Robert 25 Right Field Gavin Sheets 26 Designated Hitter Eloy Jimenez 25

While the team said goodbye to several veterans, including club legend Jose Abreu, Johnny Cueto, Elvis Andrus, and A.J. Pollock, the team got as a whole got younger.

The departure of Jose Abreu could be beneficial, as his absence will provide Andrew Vaughan with a role in his natural position. Vaughan will enjoy a true breakout season, with the team being more than 10 years younger than Abreu.

Notable additions for the Chicago White Sox this offseason

While Chicago has been relatively quiet this offseason, they did land one of the prized free-agent outfielders, Andrew Benintendi. The 28-year-old signed with Chicago on a five-year, $75 million deal. While Benintendi provides minimal home run potential, he finished last season with a dazzling .304 batting average.

Another major addition for Chicago was pitcher Mike Clevinger from the San Diego Padres. He has struggled with injuries in recent years, but if Clevinger can shake up the injury bug, then he could be a solid replacement for Johnny Cueto.

