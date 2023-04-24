Who is Brandon Marsh's sister, Erin Marsh? All about MLB star's athletic sibling

Outfielder Brandon Marsh was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies from the Los Angeles Angels in 2022.

Erin, Brandon Marsh's younger sister, competed with the Duke Blue Devils on track and field. At the 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships, she earned a silver medal in the pentathlon, and at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, she won the bronze medal in the heptathlon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recap of @ErinnMarshh's HUGE day Performance before we kick off day #GoDuke | #NCAATF - DukeTFXC

Erin Marsh, a member of the Duke Blue Villains, competes in Olympic-style sports. She is a participant in Olympic-style sports and has won multiple medals.

All smiles for our pro @erinnmarshh Keep it up! 👍 - bell.lap.track.and.field.gear

Below is Brandon & Erin Marsh posing together for a picture.

Huge Phillies fans. Forever love♥️ - erinnmarsh

Erin Marsh graduated from The Duke College in 2017. She competed in cheerleading, cross country, and track and field. Marsh established school records in the 400- and 1600-meter relays, the 300-meter hurdles, and the heptathlon and was awarded All-American in both categories after finishing fourth in both competitions at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in the summer of 2016.

Relationship Between Brandon and Erin Marsh

Brandon and Erin have been observed supporting each other professionally. They have a fantastic relationship together.

Jake Bog, the father of Brandon and Erin, passed away in April of 2021 due to illness. In the long run, the family found it to be a really personal second. But through supporting one another, the family has found a way to cope with unimaginable loss.

Erin was spotted on Brandon Marsh's debut alongside her mother Sonja Marsh.

In April 2022, a unique childhood portrait of Erin, Brandon, and their father Jake attracted a lot of attention.

Time seems to stop even when the rest of the world keeps going. Can’t believe it’s been a year without you here. Forever my hardest goodbye🤍🦋 - erinnmarsh

Marsh made his MLB debut in 2021. After a sluggish start to his major league career, the 25-year-old has improved his offensive play. As a member of a group of corner outfielders, Marsh was named to the Angels' Opening Day roster in 2022, but was sent to the Philadelphia Phillies midway through the year.

Poll : 0 votes