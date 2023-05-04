Who is Derek Shelton's wife, Allison? Personal life of Pirates manager explored

American professional baseball coach and former catcher Derek Shelton is the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball. Numerous teams, including the Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and Minnesota Twins, have been coached by Shelton.

Derek is married to the love of his life, Allison Shelton.There have been almost 15 years of Derek and Alison's relationship. November is the month when the adorable pair commemorate their wedding.

Gianna Pucci Shelton, the couple's lovely daughter, is their joint child.The two Shelton half-siblings, Jackson and Isabella, are also close with Gianna. The family resides in Treasure Island, Florida.

Happy Birthday to our very special guy ! You have sacrificed so much to take care of our family . You have shown us all that we should never give up on our dreams and to work hard for what we believe in. - alisonshelton

Alison, Shelton's wife, is close with her stepchildren and frequently posts sweet remarks on social media to express her love for them.

Derek Shelton's coaching career

From 2003 through 2007, Shelton served as the Cleveland Indians organization's minor league hitting coordinator.

After the 2009 campaign, Shelton was hired as the Tampa Bay Rays' hitting coach. In September 2016, the Rays released him. He was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays on Decembin 12, 2016, to serve as their quality control coach for the 2017 campaign. The Minnesota Twins signed Shelton as their bench coach for the 2018 campaign.

Shelton was appointed as the Pittsburgh Pirates' manager in November 27, 2019. He is currently serving as the club's 41st manager.

Following the team's successful start to the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Pirates decided to extend manager Derek Shelton's contract. After the season, Shelton's contract was due to expire. The new contract was revealed by the Pirates in April, but no duration was given.

