Who is Jeon Jong Seo? Everything you need to know about the first pitch sensation from Dodgers vs. Team Korea exhibition game

When the Los Angeles Dodgers faced Team Korea, they had an honorary first pitch thrown out by actress Jeon Jong Seo. Tons of MLB games feature celebrities throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. They're usually connected to the team or the area, and people like George Bush, Floyd Mayweather, Anthony Fauci, Simone Biles, Kanye West and others have done so.

The exhibition between the Korean baseball team and the vaunted Dodgers was held in Korea as part of the Seoul Series. There is a vibrant pop culture in Korea, whether it be in the form of film or music, and Jong Seo is a big part of that.

Jong Seo has nine acting credits to her name. She's most known for the 2018 film Burning, in which she played Shini Hae Mi. She also has these credits per IMDb:

The Call, 2020

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, 2021

Bargain, 2022

Wedding Impossible, 2024

Ballerina, 2023

Money Heist: Korea, 2022

Nothing Serious, 2022

Jeon Jong Seo at the Burning premier at Cannes in 2018

She has a very short filmography, only having begun acting in the last few years, but she's been in films that were shown at the Cannes Film Festival, and she has starred alongside Steven Yeun as well. Her first pitch was epic, too.

The Dodgers are ready to take on Korea

The Dodgers ended up winning their matchup that was started by Jeon Jong Seo's impressive first pitch. Several players seemed to enjoy her presence at the game and her first pitch had a ton of eyes.

The exhibition was part of a small ramp up in Korea for the Seoul Series, which will be against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers and Padres will take each other on in a two-game set beginning tomorrow.

They will then fly back to the United States and wait for the rest of the league to start their seasons, which will not be until March 28.

