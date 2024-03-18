"Worth waking up at 3 am for" - Dodgers fans celebrate dominant outing against Team Korea in exhibition game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been putting on a show during Spring Training. They look like one of the best teams in baseball and they have routinely proved their dominance over the opponents. That was true once again as they played an exhibition match with Team Korea as part of the Seoul Series.

The Dodgers won 5-2, putting together a very solid and encouraging performance. They are considered the best team in baseball, so a loss would be surprising, but Team Korea has plenty of good baseball players.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers prevailed, and their fans are thrilled. The time zone difference caused a bit of an issue with convenience, but many didn't have a problem watching at odd hours since the product was so good.

The performance was exciting. While the San Diego Padres struggled more and left their fans upset with the performance, the Dodgers put together a complete game in one of their final tune-ups before the regular season.

They will see those Padres to open the MLB season on March 20. Tyler Glasnow will get the ball as the Dodgers will finally be able to match up with an MLB team with a full MLB lineup in a game that matters for the official standings.

The Dodgers will play two games against the Padres in Korea before heading back home. They will then wait until Opening Day begins for the rest of the league before resuming play, so they will have some time to rest and recuperate from the travel.

Dodgers in top form for Seoul Series

A team that won 100 games one season is generally a safe bet to be one of the better teams in baseball the next season. If that team added Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani, that team would be expected to win it all.

The Dodgers are playing well

The Dodgers are, as they are the preseason favorites to win the World Series. With how talented their roster is and how good they look even in spring, it would be a surprise to see them fall flat this season.

