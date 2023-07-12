Who won the MLB All-Star Game 2023? Results of annual matchup between National and American Leagues explored

In an exciting matchup at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, the National League emerged victorious, ending their nine-game losing streak against the American League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. The NL secured a 3-2 win with a two-run home run from Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz in the eighth inning, off the pitch of Felix Bautista. It was Diaz’s first ASG at-bat, making the moment even more memorable.

First timer Elias Diaz was named the MLB All-Star Game 2023 MV

The NL pitchers also played a crucual role, delivering an efficient performance and limiting the AL to its lowesr run total since 2017. In the ninth inning, Craig Kimbrel of the NL struck out Jose Ramirez to secure the victory and end the long losing streak against the AL.

Throughout the game, there were other notable moments, Atlanta Braves’ third baseman Austin Riley made an incredible double play in the eighth inning, catching a line drive and quickly throwing it to first base to end the inning, catching a line drive and quickly throwing it to first base to end the inning. Julio Rodriguez, the hometown star, received a standing ovation from the crown in his first at-bat, adding to the excitement of the event.

The game showcased the talents of both leagues’ top players, with spectacular catches by Adolis Garcia and Randy Arozarena at the start of the game. The event also featured legendary Mariners players Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez throwing first pitch, adding to the special atmosphere in Seattle.

Who won the MLB All-Star Game 2023 MVP?

Elias Diaz was awarded the MVP by legend Ken Griffey Jr. Diaz had his first All-Star Game, making him an unlikely Most Valuable Player.

