"Why is Jose Altuve 8th?" - Fans argue over MLB’s top-selling jersey list featuring superstars Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge

It would be no exaggeration to say that ever since signing as an international free agent in March of 2007, Jose Altuve has been worth his weight in gold for the Houston Astros. The Venezuelan has played a key role in a hugely successful past decade for his side, which saw them win their first two World Series titles.
Arguably the most popular player in one of the most successful franchises, Altuve is well and truly a household name at this point. The diminutive slugger was featured on Friday, alongside the superstars such as Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, as MLB posted a list of the top ten most popular jerseys for the current season on X.
As one would expect, Ohtani and Judge were right at the top. Jose Altuve, meanwhile, was eighth on the list.
Though Jose Altuve is adored in Houston, the Venezuelan does have his fair share of critics, due to his alleged involvement in the Astros' infamous sign-stealing scandal. Reacting to the post above, many such critics left comments bashing the 35-year-old.
"What parents would willingly buy their kids a jersey of a cheating POS? Why is Altuve 8th?" a user wrote.
"Still the cheater at the 8th...🗑, what?" another user commented
What was the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, and how did Jose Altuve benefit from it?
Shortly after insiders Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich wrote about the wrongdoings within the Astros organization in 2019, Houston was charged with illegal sign stealing in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
After an investigation by MLB, it was determined that the Astros' coaching staff was looking at the live feed of games to catch subtle hints given by opposing team catchers to the pitchers on the mound, via cameras in the center field seats, to ascertain what pitch was coming next.
This information was then relayed to batters by banging trash cans or other similar audio cues. Naturally, for a major-league quality hitter, this was a huge advantage, and the Astros' seemingly unstoppable offense powered them to their first World Series title in 2017.
As one of the team's most prominent hitters, who made a lot of plate appearances day in, day out, Jose Altuve is reported to have been one of the largest beneficiaries. Many other sources, however, also make compelling arguments that Altuve was actually 'against' the whole scheme and refused to take part.