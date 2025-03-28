  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Why is Mike Trout willingly staying on this team?"- Fans feel for Angels superstar after disastrous Opening Day loss to White Sox

"Why is Mike Trout willingly staying on this team?"- Fans feel for Angels superstar after disastrous Opening Day loss to White Sox

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Mar 28, 2025 04:13 GMT
Los Angeles Angels v Chicago White Sox - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Angels v Chicago White Sox - Source: Getty

Having endured an injury-ravaged 2024 season, Mike Trout made his return to the field for his first regular-season game since late April of last year, as the Los Angeles Angels took on the Chicago White Sox at the Guaranteed Rate Field on Opening Day.

Ad

The White Sox ended 2024 with a dismal 41-121 record, and the Angels were arguably the favorites to get their campaign started with a win. However, the hosts surprised many, running out 8-1 victors.

8-0 down heading into the bottom of the eighth, with any jeopardy long gone from the game, the Angels decided to send position player Nicky Lopez to the mound, in order to rest the bullpen pitchers for more important occasions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Replying to the post, plenty of fans also expressed their sadness for Mike Trout, who was seemingly 'stuck' on a 'non-competitive' team.

"Why is Trout willingly staying on this team man" a fan commented.
Ad
"His loyalty needs to be studied, he’s another dude that will go down as one of the best to never win a ring" another fan wrote.
Ad
"Mike Trout deserves a ring man, we can't let him be the Dan Mariano of baseball" another fan posted.
"For the sake of baseball he should request a trade" another fan shared.
"His unwavering loyalty to that organization is one of the biggest tragedies in baseball" another fan replied.

Another fan compared Trout's situation with that of NFL star Myles Garrett, who has opted to stay with the Cleveland Browns since 2017, despite making the postseason only twice.

Ad
"Football Analogy: Myles Garrett" the fan responded.

MLB insider picks Mike Trout as his 'dark horse' for 2025 AL MVP award

On Wednesday, insider Mark DeRosa spoke about how he felt Mike Trout was going to come back with a bang in 2025 on MLB Network.

"I think Mike Trout's going to have a monster year. I really do. I think he figured some things out, that were causing him some pain, kind of maybe coming off his backside a little bit more. I think bio-mechanically, he's adjusted his swing. He had a nice spring training." Mark DeRosa said.
Ad

As the Angels hope to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season, fans will hope Trout can, in fact, enjoy a 'monster year' and guide his team to a playoff berth for the first time since 2014.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी