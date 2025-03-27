MLB analyst argues Mike Trout is the dark horse to be 2025 AL MVP

In 2024, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout endured a campaign to forget. Tearing his meniscus in his left knee in April, Trout had to undergo surgery, before another meniscus injury ended any hope of returning to the diamond.

With the 2025 season approaching, Trout is set to make a regular season appearance for the first time in almost a year.

According to analyst Mark DeRosa, the 33-year-old could be in the mix for the AL MVP award come the end of the season. Having already won the award three times in the past, Trout can compete with the best of the best in the AL, granted he stays fit all season.

"I think Mike Trout's going to have a monster year. I really do. I think he figured some things out, that were causing him some pain, kind of maybe coming off his backside a little bit more. I think bio-mechanically, he's adjusted his swing. He had a nice spring training." Mark DeRosa said.

DeRosa jokingly talked about how Trout heads into the new season with a score to settle, after having ranked lower than he expected in the list of top 100 MLB players, posted by MLB Network.

"He had 10 home runs in 29 games last year, and he was number 39 on the top 100 (list of MLB players). We've got a good relationship, he texted me and was like 'Who makes this list?' So, he's got an axe to grind with some people." DeRosa added.

MLB analyst talks about how Mike Trout is seemingly 'underrated' after sitting out pretty much all of 2024

According to former Minnesota Twins slugger and current MLB analyst Trevor Plouffe, Aaron Judge's dominance in 2024 and Mike Trout's injury-ravaged season has led to many people overlooking the quality of the three-time AL MVP award winner.

"So, I think Mike Trout actually has become underrated. People forget, the guy with a .991 career OPS. If you do that for one season you are a god. If he does get through a whole season, I guarantee we see an OPS in the .900s, I guarantee we see 30 homers, [and] I guarantee we are getting almost like a vintage Mike Trout. He just has to stray healthy. He is still that guy" Trevor Plouffe said, via Talkin' Baseball

As Opening Day approaches, fans will hope Trout can contribute to an important victory, as the Angels look to hit the ground running in 2025.

