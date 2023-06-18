Why are the Red Sox wearing yellow and blue? Origins of uniform broken down

The Boston Red Sox organization turned heads with the introduction of their yellow and blue City Connect jerseys. The vibrant yellow and blue jerseys are a drastically different set from the iconic red and navy, which is synonomous with the club's nickname.

Originally introduced for Patriot's Day during the 2021 season, the Boston Red Sox City Connect jerseys were created to bring all of the city together during the important city holiday. Patriot's Day is a federally recognized holiday in the state of Massachusetts, with the Red Sox playing an 11:05 am game every year.

During this time, the iconic Boston Marathon is held on the third Monday of April, which links the yellow and blue City Connect jerseys to the MLB franchise. Being the world's oldest marathon, the Boston Marathon is an important staple to the history and identity of the city, which also helped inspire the color scheme for the jerseys.

Using the distinctive yellow and blue colors of the marathon, the City Connect jerseys were designed to bring the entire city together, while also honoring the historic event. This is not the only connection between the Sox jersey to both the Boston Marathon and the city itself.

On one sleeve, there is a small patch shaped like a racing bib, which has the number 617 on it, which is the area code for the area of the city where Fenway Park is situated.

Boston Red Sox fans have noticed that the team plays better while wearing their yellow and blue City Connect jerseys

Baseball is a game loaded with superstitions that are shared among players, coaches, and fans. And while some are simply coincidental, some fans believe in the magic that can be produced in certain scenarios. Enter Boston's City Connect jerseys, which seem to give the team a boost while wearing them.

The trend of success while wearing the jerseys continued during Sunday's matchup against the New York Yankees. The team walked away with a 6-2 victory over their historic rivals, pushing their all-time record while wearing the uniforms to 18-4.

