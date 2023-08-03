Why was Slade Cecconi awarded a strikeout after replay vs Giants? D-Backs pitcher earns his first K in a dramatic manner

In a peculiar turn of events, Slade Cecconi, a promising pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks, earned his first Major League strikeout in a rather unconventional manner during a game against the San Francisco Giants. The sequence left fans and players alike bewildered, making his debut even more memorable.

Slade Cecconi, a 24-year-old right-hander, was called up by the Diamondbacks to start the game against the Giants. As he faced Giants leadoff hitter LaMonte Wade Jr., the count went to 3-2. With a swift 95 mph fastball, Cecconi delivered the pitch that seemed to hit Wade, prompting home-plate umpire Gabe Morales to signal a hit-by-pitch and sending Wade to first base.

However, the game took a twist when the Diamondbacks challenged the call through a replay review. The footage revealed an astonighing turn of events –the ball had actually atruck the knob of Wade’s bat and then deflected into the stomach area of Diamondback’s catcher Jose Herrera. Herrera managed to corral the ball against his body, turning what was initially ruled a HBP into a foul tip trikeout. The umpires overturned the call, awarding Cecconi his first MLB strikeout in a rather bizarre fasion.

The umpires had given LaMonte Wade Jr. a HBP but later called a strikeout.

This peculiar play showcased the unpredictability and unique moments that make baseball such an engaging sport. Slade Cecconi’s memorable debur garnered attention not only for his achievement but also for the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his first strikeout.

Why did the D-Backs call Slade Cecconi to the MLB?

The Arizona Diamondbacks had chose Slade Cecconi from Triple-A Reno to make his debut, a decision made even more crucial as the team is in contention for a Wild Card spot in the competitive National League. Despite the odd nature of his first strikeout, Cecconi’s entry into the majors became a notable and humorous story in the baseball world.

As Slade Cecconi’s career unfolds, he will likely look back on this remarkable moment with a mixture of amusement and pride. The unortodox strikeout will forever be a part of his baseball journey, an anecdote to share and a testament to the unpredictable nature of America’s favorite pastime.

