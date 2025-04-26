Why did today's Yankees vs Blue Jays get rescheduled? All you need to know about the surprise situation

Currently first and third in the AL East, the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays are facing each other in a three-game series in the Bronx.

In Game 1 on Friday, the visitors upset the hosts, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting a home run to inspire the Blue Jays to a 4-2 victory.

With the second game set to begin shortly after noon on Saturday, the hosts were expected to avenge the loss and level the series 1-1. However, the weather did not cooperate.

The Yankees posted an update on X before the game was scheduled to begin, announcing that the fixture has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

"Today’s Yankees-Blue Jays game (Saturday, April 26) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up tomorrow, Sunday, April 27, as the second game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin with the first game at 1:35pm," the Yankees tweeted.

The game has been moved to Sunday, so the teams are in for a double-header, battling twice in a matter of hours.

Both the Yankees and the Blue Jays are challenging for the AL East title this season

Heading into this season, the New York Yankees were focused on winning a World Series title, having missed out at the final hurdle in 2024. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, prioritized making it to the playoffs after failing to reach the postseason last year. They are also both competing for the AL East title.

The Yankees, as many expected, are at the top of the standings with a 15-11 record. Having dominantly started the season, the Bronx Bombers have lost momentum over the past few weeks, as the offense has misfired.

Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty

That has opened the door for the challengers, such as the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, who are second and third in the standings.

After Friday's victory against the league leaders, the Blue Jays are 13-13. Although they are perhaps still not most experts' favorites to end up winning the division, they have a fighting chance of making a run for the title.

