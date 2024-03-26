“Wow the scandal is really taking its toll” - Dodgers fans react after offense fails in surprising defeat to the Angels

The Dodgers are embroiled in a betting scandal involving Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. The betting and theft allegations made against Mizuhara are under investigation, but their effects can be seen on the field too, as evident in fan reactions.

Fans reacted to the Dodgers' 6-0 spring training defeat to the LA Angels at the Dodger Stadium on Monday. The defeat of the star-studded Dodgers surprised fans, who drew a connection with the betting scandal.

"Wow the scandal is really taking its toll," one fan tweeted.

"I’m very concerned about our clubhouse. Too many distractions," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

The loss comes despite the presence of the All-Star trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, who went 0-3, 1-2 and 1-3 respectively.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani denies involvement in betting allegations involving his former interpreter

Two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani appeared in front of the media on Monday following the betting and theft allegations involving his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

Ohtani cleared the air and said that he never partook in any gambling activity and also claimed that his former interpreter stole money from his account.

“Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies,” Ohtani said through a new interpreter, Will Ireton (via SNY).

Ohtani also added that he's sad that his once-close friend did it to him.

“I’m very saddened and shocked that someone who I’ve trusted has done this,” said Ohtani.

Ippei Mizuhara has been fired by the Dodgers organization following Ohtani's attorneys' claims of "massive theft."

On Friday, the MLB announced that they are looking into the matter involving betting allegations pertaining to Mizuhara and Ohtani. As per league rules, if a player places a bet on an MLB game, he will be suspended for one year. If he has placed a bet on the game he's playing, he will be banned for life.

Shohei Ohtani's statements gave some clarity following Mizuhara's initial contradicting statements in which he said that Ohtani paid off his debts but changed his stance to the two-way phenomenon being unaware about his dealings.

