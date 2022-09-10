“Yankee Stadium with some Joey Gallo chants after Aaron Hicks miscues in the field” - New York Yankees fans mercilessly jeer Aaron Hicks on Twitter after costly 2-run error

In a dire turn of events, Joey Gallo is once again at the center of attention. This time, New York Yankees fans have flipped a 180, jeering that his departure has done more harm than good.

It has felt like a month-long circus act in New York since the Tampa Bay Rays trailed the Yanks by 15 games on August 2. That division lead has now been cut to 3.5, with the Rays holding three games in hand. So step right up and witness one of the greatest collapses in sports as the New York Yankees continue to find new ways to lose.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Yankee Stadium with some Joey Gallo chants after Aaron Hicks' miscues in the field Yankee Stadium with some Joey Gallo chants after Aaron Hicks' miscues in the field https://t.co/0iMFhxdHvd

This time, it was a costly 2-run mental gaffe by Aaron Hicks that ended up being the deciding factor for the Bronx Bombers in a 4-2 loss. The fact that this 2-out mental error came in left field just pours salt on the wound at Yankee Stadium. Yankee fans were the salt in the form of a chorus of Joey Gallo chants that rang throughout the hometown crowd.

Joey Gallo, who was known more for his glove in left than his contributions at the plate, suddenly seemed to be a welcome presence in Beantown.

Aaron Hicks will be hearing this chant for a long time in his dreams if the Pinstripes end up losing the division lead.

MLB Errors @mlberrors Aaron Hicks just dropped a ball and didn't know it was fair, and two runs just scored with two outs Aaron Hicks just dropped a ball and didn't know it was fair, and two runs just scored with two outs https://t.co/HvOzhT3FXh

Mental errors like this in a one-run game at this point in the season just cannot happen at the big league level.

The relentless Bronx cheers on Twitter reflected the general feeling at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis WHAT A GRAB BY AARON HICKS!! HEADS UP BASEBALL WITH THE SEASON ON THE LINE WOW! WHAT A GRAB BY AARON HICKS!! HEADS UP BASEBALL WITH THE SEASON ON THE LINE WOW! https://t.co/4rizybrJAl

Others vented their frustration at the Yanks' rapid descent since the deadline just over a month ago-

Pablo @ilovemypastime @barstoolsports @Starting9 Worst deadline i ever seen . All the guys we traded got better and the guys we traded for either suck or got injured. This season is over @barstoolsports @Starting9 Worst deadline i ever seen . All the guys we traded got better and the guys we traded for either suck or got injured. This season is over

Some fans are even sharing the same sentiments as those who joined in on the Joey Gallo chant following the Aaron Hicks error.

Wrestleflexer321🐢 @AnthonyVogel1 @YESNetwork We bullied the shit out of Joey Gallo, but at least he could play the field. Aaron Hicks is actively sabotaging this team. This dude has got to go. Send him off to join the PGA for fucks sake. @YESNetwork We bullied the shit out of Joey Gallo, but at least he could play the field. Aaron Hicks is actively sabotaging this team. This dude has got to go. Send him off to join the PGA for fucks sake.

Of course, the front office is under more scrutiny by fans than it's ever been.

levert szn @levert_szn @jimmysdevs @barstoolsports @Starting9 maybe the Yankees and their front office are a part of the problem? I’m a Yankee fan, seeing Montgomery came out and say they didn’t let him throw fastballs. Blaming “can’t handle NY” and not the front office is dishonest @jimmysdevs @barstoolsports @Starting9 maybe the Yankees and their front office are a part of the problem? I’m a Yankee fan, seeing Montgomery came out and say they didn’t let him throw fastballs. Blaming “can’t handle NY” and not the front office is dishonest

Manager Aaron Boone wasted no time rightfully pulling Aaron Hicks out of the game, who responded with glum postgame words of his own.

“I mean, I got benched,” Hicks said. “I got benched during the game, you know? That’s rough.”



theathletic.com/3581642/2022/0… Aaron Boone was insistent that his decision to pull Aaron Hicks was not punitive.“I mean, I got benched,” Hicks said. “I got benched during the game, you know? That’s rough.” Aaron Boone was insistent that his decision to pull Aaron Hicks was not punitive. “I mean, I got benched,” Hicks said. “I got benched during the game, you know? That’s rough.”theathletic.com/3581642/2022/0…

If the tide doesn't turn over these next few games, Boone and Cashman may have to start wearing clever disguises en route to the ballpark. Since the trade deadline, the New York Yankees hold one of the worst records in baseball.

David Lennon @DPLennon Through Friday's games, Cardinals had #MLB 's best record since the trade deadline (23-7) with Jordan Montgomery turning into '85 John Tudor. #Yankees had the AL's worst (9-19). Here's how some deadline deals have impacted the second half. nwsdy.li/3RyJJ3h Through Friday's games, Cardinals had #MLB's best record since the trade deadline (23-7) with Jordan Montgomery turning into '85 John Tudor. #Yankees had the AL's worst (9-19). Here's how some deadline deals have impacted the second half. nwsdy.li/3RyJJ3h

Since the above post, the Yankees took three straight from the Twins only to lose the next two, including Friday night's disastrous loss.

Can the New York Yankees stop the bleeding in wake of the Joey Gallo, Montgomery departures?

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out

The situation is getting more dire as September wears on in New York. It's astonishing how dreadful the Pinstripes have been despite their pending free agent's historic season. The buzz surrounding his possible departure is getting louder by the day. There seems to be no signs of the New York Yankees' rapid descent slowing until rock bottom inevitably breaks their fall.

