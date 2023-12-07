Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Johnny Brito, Randy Vasquez and Kyle Higashioka are now San Diego Padres players.

After being dealt as part of Juan Soto's trade to the New York Yankees, which also saw Trent Grisham leave San Diego, the players bade their farewell to their former franchise and its fans.

King's goodbye to the New York faithful was posted on X by Yankees Videos:

"Thank you to the Yankees organization, my teammates, coaching staff, trainers, fans and the city of New York for the opportunity to play in pinstripes these last four years and allowing me to live out a childhood dream of mine.

"It’s been an amazing ride, and we are grateful for the relationships made along the way."

It was met with heartfelt responses from fans on X, who seemed emotional by both King's departure and his parting words:

"Please come back after you're done there!"

"Thank you Mike"

Other reactions followed:

While the Yankees are delighted to have got their man in Juan Soto, it's never easy to let go of someone as well-liked as Michael King was in New York. While King may not have the draw of a star like Soto, he was widely respected by fans.

Unpacking the Yankees' Juan Soto trade that sent Michael King to San Diego

With there being so many moving parts in the Juan Soto trade, there's quite a lot to unpack. The Padres were understandably reluctant to trade Soto but needed to shave off some salary this winter, and the superstar was set to make over $30 million in arbitration.

The Yankees certainly got what they wanted in Soto, but they did pay quite a price, especially when it comes to pitchers. Pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Johnny Brito, Randy Vásquez and catcher Kyle Higashioka were sent to San Diego in return for Soto and Trent Grisham.

That leaves the Padres looking for a starting center fielder, with recent rumors suggesting that they and the San Francisco Giants are looking at free agent Harrison Bader.

This seven-player trade also gives the Padres options as well as making salary space. Not only does it improve their roster, but if the need arises, they can use these players as future bargaining chips.

