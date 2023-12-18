Yankees fans react to Juan Soto's sick transition into iconic New York jersey - "Can't wait to get into his pinstripes" "Looks perfect man 😮‍💨🔥"

Juan Soto is looking forward to 2024 with the New York Yankees after being dealt as part of a seven-player trade by the San Diego Padres. After a disappointing 2023 season, this news has given Yankees fans an injection of optimism that better days are on the horizon.

That optimism is evident, and it's safe to say Soto feels it too. He shared a cool AI-generated video on Instagram, which showed his transition from the Padres to the Yankees. This was quickly picked up and shared on X, where fans gave their thoughts on both the clip and how Soto will perform in New York.

It's safe to say Yankees fans are excited for 2024 with Soto on board.

Not everyone, however, was full of festive cheer, and the clip was met with negativity from some quarters.

Juan Soto and Trent Grisham were traded to the Yankees, while the Padres received Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, Drew Thorpe and Kyle Higashioka.

Yankees fans' excitement for 2024 is well-founded following Juan Soto trade

While Juan Soto has yet to sign a contract extension, it feels like it is in the pipeline. When introduced to the media as a Yankee, Soto was asked about the situation, to which he responded:

"They know where to call and who to talk to," he said, referring to agent Scott Boras. "I'm here just to play baseball."

Putting this mild concern aside, Soto should propel the Yankees to a much better 2024 season. Soto is a fantastic talent, and with him on board, many close games that were lost in 2023 might be won next season.

SNY's Andy Martino was certainly hyped by the trade and summed up the mood of many Yankees fans:

"This is an historic day for New York baseball. You have a generational star whose numbers at this stage of his career are getting compared to Ted Williams, a left-handed hitter bound for the Hall of Fame, if he keeps up the career trajectory he's already on. He's already a World Series winner."

"The Yankees, a team that was at the lowest point for a while, going forward this year, they won 82 games, they missed the playoffs, fan morale was down but there was one magic bullet that could fix that and that was Juan Soto," he added.

We'll see if Soto can deliver in 2024 in New York, where expectations are great and pressure can build swiftly. If he hits the ground running, he and Aaron Judge might provide the Yankees with enough power to go far.

