Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes big announcement about Aaron Judge’s future

In 2024, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge was arguably the best player in all major leagues - a .322 batting average, 58 home runs and 144 RBIs in the regular season - which won him the AL MVP award in November.

Looking to guide his team to a long-awaited 28th World Series title, it appears the Yankees's number 99 has brought that same form into the new season, already hitting an incredible .432 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs this season.

Per New York skipper Aaron Boone, however, Judge's best is yet to come.

"I'm running out of superlatives or good ways to say it, or explain it. The latest one I've come up with is - he feels like the big kid in little league. I don't even feel like he's caught fire yet, and I'm not kidding." Aaron Boone said, via MLB Network Radio on Sunday

Further, Boone talked about just how much of an accomplished hitter Aaron Judge has become.

"He's just become such a good hitter. It's very difficult to get him to leave the strikezone. If you're perfect as a pitcher, you got a chance to get him out. But, he won't chase you, and as soon as you leave something on the plate, it's either damage, or he does a really good job of getting a hit and spraying it on the field." Boone added

Aaron Boone talks about Aaron Judge's 'perfect' attitude on the field

New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone - speaking to insiders Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata of WFAN Sports Radio - noted how Aaron Judge displays an exemplary attitude on the field.

"The one thing Aaron Judge does so well day in and day out, year in and year out is that he's just this perfect teammate and really perfect competitor. When you play in the game, and when you live in the game, you understand, you know," Boone said.

"We talk about the grind a lot, and you understand that, and you understand the ups and downs of it all. I've never seen somebody handle the day-to-day as well as he does. He just gets the life and the grind of it all." he added.

As the Yankees look to make up for the disappointing end to the 2024 season and finally win another championship, fans will hope Aaron Judge can continue leading his teammates by example for the rest of the season.

