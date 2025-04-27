Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes big announcement on closer role

Ever since the 2025 season began, the New York Yankees' designated closer role has been a topic of huge debate. The responsibility was originally handed to highly regarded pitcher Devin Williams, who arrived in the Bronx after an excellent 2024 season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, the first month of his life as a Yankee was hard. In eight innings, Williams allowed opposition batters to score ten earned runs.

Shortly after Williams recorded his first blown save of the campaign against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone announced his decision to temporarily relieve Williams of his duties. In his stead, Luke Weaver will now be entrusted with closing out games for the Bronx Bombers.

On Sunday, Yankees insider Max Goodman posted about Boone's big decision on X (formerly Twitter).

"Devin Williams has been removed from the closer role for right now, Aaron Boone says," Goodman wrote.

"With Devin Williams not closing moving forward, Luke Weaver will “get a lot” of the Yankees’ save opportunities moving forward. Boone didn’t rule out using Weaver earlier in games in a big spot and then leaning on other relievers in the ninth, though."

Weaver has shown what it takes to deal with the pressure of closing out games, shining in the 2024 postseason, helping his team get to the World Series for the first time in a decade and a half.

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone expresses desire to help Devin Williams get back to his best

Shortly after Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Aaron Boone talked about helping Devin Williams put his recent struggles behind him and get back to his best.

"We'll have a talk through that stuff. This is raw right now. We want to do everything we can to get him (Devin Williams) right because we know how good he is and how valuable he's going to be for us," Boone said, via YES Network

With the Bronx Bombers aiming to win the AL East and challenge for the World Series yet again this season, fans will also be hoping that Williams can get out of his slump and show his undoubted quality on a regular basis.

