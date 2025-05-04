Yankees manager gives major update on Anthony Volpe's shoulder injury

The New York Yankees - who lost 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday - were suddenly faced with the worrying prospect of losing Anthony Volpe to an injury, as the shortstop had to leave the field with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

However - fortunately for Volpe and the Yankees - further examination has revealed that the injury is much less severe than initially estimated. As reported by insider Bryan Hoch via X (formerly Twitter), New York manager Aaron Boone confirmed shortly after the game that the reports from the X-ray and MRI scan conducted on the shortstop brought favorable news.

At the moment, Anthony Volpe's status on the IL will be assessed on a day-to-day basis.

"Anthony Volpe’s X-rays and MRI were “good news,” Aaron Boone said. He is considered day-to-day. “Definitely a little cranky in the shoulder today.” Bryan Hoch posted

This will surely be great news for Yankees fans as well, who would have feared the worst, with hugely important players such as Giancarlo Stanton, Gerrit Cole, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt already having to watch on from the sidelines.

MLB insider likens Anthony Volpe to the legendary Derek Jeter

Though Anthony Volpe has his fair share of critics, the talented 24-year-old possesses a well-rounded skill set. Recognizing that fact, MLB insider Joel Sherman talked about Volpe's quality, drawing a similarity to the legendary Derek Jeter.

"One of the things Jeter can do is, I don't know the name of the backup shortstop (when Jeter is on the roster)," Sherman said on Monday, via 'Pinstripe Post.' "When you have Anthony Volpe, you don't have to know the name of the backup shortstop." Sherman said, via 'Pinstripe Post' on Monday, April 28

"He shows up every day, he's the same guy every day. He is wildly inconsistent, as we see. It looks like he is back on a high-high now." Sherman added.

Having enjoyed 20 dominant years playing for the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter's trophy cabinet includes fourteen All-Star caps, five Silver Slugger awards, five Gold Gloves and five World Series titles, and many other notable honors.

It's safe to say that Yankees fans will have much to celebrate in the years to come if Anthony Volpe enjoys even half the success that Jeter managed in his time.

