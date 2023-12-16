Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: MLB insider predicts 'showdown' between New York clubs, with Yankees favorites for Japanese ace

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is one of the hottest names in the MLB world right now. The Japanese ace is being linked heavily to the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees have recently emerged as the frontrunners for Yamamoto, who met several teams in the last week. Yamamoto has reportedly met the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox, which demonstrates just how good he projects to be in the MLB.

The latest update from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand discussed the Yankees being frontrunners while noting that the Dodgers and Mets are difficult to discount.

"Some have now characterized the Yankees as the favorites to sign Yamamoto, though the (New York Mets) and Dodgers figure to remain firmly in the hunt until a decision is made."

The Dodgers' trade for Tyler Glasnow would perhaps suggest that they are out of the running for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but Feinsland refuted that notion:

"The Dodgers’ impending trade for Tyler Glasnow didn’t take Los Angeles out of the Yamamoto sweepstakes – in fact, some believe Yamamoto is now their No. 1 priority.

"It’s tough to count out the Mets in this race. If it comes down to money, Cohen has the ability to outbid anybody, so we could be headed for a New York showdown between the Yankees and Mets that will have the tabloids working overtime as they come up with back-page headlines."

Yamamoto has to sign for a team before his posting window expires on Jan. 4, which he's expected to decide in the coming days.

Mets' Yoshinobu Yamamoto interest will be backed by big money

Given the interest Yoshinobu Yamamoto is garnering, the consensus is that he will receive a big contract. That's expected to be around the $300 million mark, but given Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal with the Dodgers, it could increase significantly.

One of the richest teams that could go all-in for Yamamoto is the New York Mets. The Mets are said to have made him their number one priority, with owner Steve Cohen flying to Japan to meet with Yamamoto and his family.

Given that Cohen has a net worth of $19.8 billion (via Forbes) and the Mets are not averse to spending big to land their targets, they could win a bidding war, if that's what it comes down to.

While there are perhaps better options for Yoshinobu Yamamoto if World Series glory is his main goal, big money is tough to turn down, and both New York teams certainly have that.

The Dodgers certainly brought out their big guns for their meeting with Yamamoto, having Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts in attendance. They are all-in on a World Series push and clearly not afraid to spend big.

As to where Yoshinobu Yamamoto will go, that's anyone's guess at this stage. There are some very big teams trying to land him, and there could be a showdown involving some huge numbers being thrown about in the media.

