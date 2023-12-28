"You don't understand hockey and somehow you're a welcome person" - Olivia Dunne's NHL game appearance draws mockery from unimpressed fans

Olivia Dunne has become a household name in America over the past year and everything she does attracts a lot of attention. From her gymnastic skills and social media presence to her relationship with Paul Skenes, the first pick of the 2023 MLB draft, people can't seem to get enough of Dunne.

While 4.6 million followers on Instagram and 7.8 million on TikTok enjoy her updates on everyday life, the NHL world doesn't appear to feel the same. Dunne attended the New Jersey Devils' game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday and was caught on the jumbotron during the matchup.

Olivia Dunne uploaded a few photos from the game to IG, along with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Put me in coach."

This didn't fly with NHL fans, who were hostile toward Dunne in the comments section:

Dunne's NHL game appearance draws mockery

Some fans were pretty blunt about their opinions on Dunne on the ice:

Warning: NSFW Language

Dunne's NHL game appearance draws mockery

Dunne's NHL game appearance draws mockery

With the post being liked by 337,891 people at the time of writing, many were just happy to see her having fun over the holidays. They were quick to attempt to paper over the negativity:

Dunne's NHL game appearance draws reactions

Dunne's NHL game appearance draws reactions

Dunne certainly enjoyed a good game and the Devils came out 3-2 winners on the night, scoring twice in the third period to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

Olivia Dunne is a social media sensation

Olivia Dunne's social media following has not gone unnoticed. With the ability to reach such huge number of people, businesses have been quick to offer her money for sponsored content.

Dunne reportedly earns $4,400-$7,400 for each video on TikTok and between $31,900-$43,200 for each sponsored IG post. Earlier this year, Dunne appeared on the "Full Send Podcast" and revealed that she once received $500,000 for a sponsored IG post.

Olivia Dunne's name, image, and likeness valuation stands at $3.2 million (per On3) and as such, her net worth is estimated to be $2.3 million at present. She is the highest-earning female collegiate athlete and only behind Bronny James and Shedeur Sanders among all college athletes.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.