Yuli Gurriel: Top 3 landing spots for the Astros veteran in 2023

After seven years in Major League Baseball, Yuli Gurriel may experience something he never has before: playing with a team that isn't the Houston Astros. The 38-year-old first baseman remains on the free agent market, and while a return to the Astros cannot be ruled out, the two parties are yet to reach a new agreement.

"Looks like we got mixed reports from Carlos Baerga on Yuli Gurriel signing a 1-year deal with the Red Sox. He’d likely serve as a Bobby Dalbec replacement off the bench, with a continued focus on contact over Ks. Didn’t want him as the full-time DH, but off the bench? Great." - Tyler Milliken

Although the veteran may not have much time remaining in his MLB career, Yuli Gurriel has continued to remain productive as he ages. Last season with the Astros, the veteran hit .242 with 8 home runs and 53 RBIs. While 2022 was a bit of a down year, he was electric in 2021, hitting .319 with 15 home runs and 81 RBIs.

While he is up there in age, he should find himself with a new contract before the beginning of the 2023 campaign. The top candidates for the first baseman may be the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and the Houston Astros.

1. Yuli Gurriel returning to the Houston Astro makes sense for both parties

The most logical, yet boring contender to sign Gurriel is his long-time club, the Houston Astros. While the addition of Jose Abreu would make regular playing time difficult, Gurriel could be a useful weapon off the bench, in a system that he knows well.

A reunion with the franchise he won two World Series Titles with should not be ruled out. While this may be the boring pick, it may also prove to be the correct one.

2. The San Diego Padres

Now it’s time for somewhere new. Gurriel could be an interesting addition to the star-studded San Diego Padres roster. Joining the Padres would not only give Gurriel a legitimate shot at his third World Series ring, but may also give him more playing opportunities than in Houston.

"Per @sdutKevinAcee: The Padres have engaged with 38-year-old first baseman Yuli Gurriel. "The Padres also have at least expressed interest in outfielders Michael Brantley, Trey Mancini and Dominic Smith. There remains interest in bringing back Jurickson Profar." - Talking Friars

The Padres are filled with versatile players such as Matt Carpenter, Jake Cronenworth, and Manny Machado. This level of versatility could allow Gurriel to enter a platoon with multiple players, as well as give San Diego a reliable bat when resting players.

3. The Boston Red Sox

While the Boston Red Sox will likely not enter the 2023 season as a World Series contender, they should be able to offer Gurriel a more prominent role in the offense. After the departures of J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, as well as the injury to Trevor Story, the Red Sox could use all the help they can get.

"There’s a false report about Yuli signing with the Red Sox going around Twitter. Yuli Gurriel has not signed with any team. It’s a troll account." - The Astros Locker WS Champs

Even though the team did add veteran Justin Turner, aside from Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo, the Red Sox lineup leaves much to be desired. Yuli Gurriel's addition would give the Red Sox a proven hitter and mentor for their younger players. It would also reunite Gurriel with former bench coach Alex Cora, which might be enough to convince him to join the squad.

